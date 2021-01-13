Michael E. Stokes, age 84 of Sandoval passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at St. Mary Hospital in

Centralia. He was born in Carlyle on October 23, 1936, the son of Edward and Loretta Stokes. He married

Doris Stokes and they later divorced.

He is survived by his children: Michael A. Stokes of Carlyle, Michele Allen and husband Chris of

Assumption, IL, and David Stokes of Sandoval; his grandchildren: Nathan Dugan of Sandoval, NiCole Dial

of Macon, IL, Brittney Hayes of Branson, MO, and Siara Stokes of Sandoval; great grandchildren: Peyten,

Kinadee, Kloee, Chandler, Brielle, Hudson, Kyeson, and Jameson.

Mr. Stokes was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Sandoval. He enjoyed socializing and

visiting all the local coffee klatches to share his stories. He spent his free time watching Cardinals

Baseball, Gun Smoke and other western shows with his beloved dog Brute.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle

with Rev. Steve Pautler officiating.

Memorials made in memory of Michael are suggested to the Sandoval Fire Department or St. Lawrence

Catholic Church in Sandoval and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL

62231.

Online condolences may be made to the Stokes family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.