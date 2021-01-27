Milton B. Deien, age 88, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Caring First Nursing Home in Breese.

He was born September 4, 1932 in Breese, a son of the late Henry and Helen, nee Thien, Deien.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Elvera (Robert) Jansen, Mary Jane (Walter) Kuhl, and Mildred “Dolly” (Jerry) Rakers; and a brother-in-law Paul Deimeke.

He is survived by a sister Rose A. Deimeke of Albers, and numerous nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Milton was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese and later retired from Laborers Local #459. He loved watching NASCAR races, was a fan of all sports, hunting, fishing, and visiting with his friends at Southside Tavern.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, and please keep you visit brief.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Breese Nursing Home Activity Fund or Clinton County Humane Society and will be received at Moss Funeral Home (535 N. 5th , Breese, IL 62230) who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.