Nicole A. Stillman, age 48 of O Fallon, MO, died Thursday, January 07, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital West in Lake Saint Louis, MO.

She was born on August 19, 1972, in Highland, IL, the daughter of John and Judy (nee Warnecke) Schmitt.

On September 10, 2011, she married Michael Matthew Stillman, who passed away on July 09, 2019.

Nicole was born in Highland and graduated Highland High School in 1990. She worked at GC in Missouri as a Debt Collector. She later worked at Phillips 66 in Lake St. Louis and currently employed at Charter Spectrum.

Survivors include :

Mother – Judy A. “Sam” Schmitt nee Warnecke, New Douglas, IL

Daughter – Alexandra “Lexi” Benton, O’Fallon, MO

Son – Kristopher “Kris” Benton, O’Fallon, MO

Brother – Travis J. “T.J.” Schmitt, Alhambra, IL

Aunts and Uncles – Many .

Cousins – Many .

She was preceded in death by :

Father – John E. Schmitt

Husband – Michael Matthew Stillman – Died 7/09/2019

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private family visitation will be held at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to To The Family.