Norman J. Endres, age 89, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese due to complications from Covid-19.

He was born March 8, 1931 in Aviston, a son of the late Anton and Marie, nee Haar, Endres.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 angel baby great-grandchildren; siblings, Leri (Bob) Kuhl, Florence (George) Sarten, Margie (Hugo) Huelsmann, Dolores (Ralph) Fonke, and Virgil (Genny) Endres; father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Elizabeth, nee Santel, Rensing; and brother-in-law Paul (Dorothy) Rensing.

Surviving are his wife Rosaline “Rosie”, nee Rensing, Endres, whom he married September 11, 1956 at St. Damian Catholic Church in Damiansville; children, Tina (Michael) Georgy of Mahomet, Gary (Kathy) Endres of Germantown, James (Jean) Endres of Germantown, Cindy (Dennis) Holtmann of Albers, and Betsy (Mark) Buehne of St. Rose; grandchildren, Kristi (Eric) Anderson, Dana (Andrew) Ziegler, Megan (Jesse) Porterfield, Jacob (Julie) Endres, Lauren (Erick) Gill, Lance (Madison) Endres, Brandon (Megan) Holtmann, Britni (Patrick) Weathers, Bryant Holtmann, Adam (Sadie) Buehne, Kassi (Donny) Petterson, and Kami Buehne; great-grandchildren, Grace Anderson, Ethan, Cade, and Reese Harrell, Alex and Ryan Ziegler, Kennedy and Quinnly Porterfield, Aurelia Endres, Carter and Nolan Gill, Zoey and Olivia Holtmann, Blakely Weathers, Waylan and Hadley Buehne, Grady and Manning Petterson and was highly anticipating the birth of great-grandchild Weathers; siblings, Tony (Mary) Endres of Germantown and Jerry (Ruthy) Endres of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norman was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Korean War (1953-1955). He formerly worked at Hunter Packing House in East St. Louis for 4 years and in 1960 began their dairy business which he operated for 21 years. After selling his herd in 1981, Norman worked as a truck driver for Weber Trucking in Bartelso for 9 years while still continuing to grain farm. Later, he drove for Tri-County Feed and part-time for Farm Construction in Aviston. In addition, Norman drove for Mark Krausz in New Baden until 2010, for a total of 28 years of truck driving.

Farming was always a way of life for Norman, and he continued to farm for Mark Krausz, finally retiring at the age of 81.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown where he was a former member of the parish council and the Germantown American Legion Post 325.

With our loss due to COVID, the family expresses its desire that all seriously consider vaccination for the health of the community.

A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown with Fr. James Buerster presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will be in St. Boniface Cemetery, Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Boniface Cemetery and will be received through Moss Funeral, 535 N. 5 th , Breese, IL, 62230 who is serving the family.

