Philip Christopher Wehrle, age 48, of Greenville, IL passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at his home. Graveside services will be conducted Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Liberty Cemetery, Mulberry Grove, IL. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, that a memorial donation be made to Liberty Cemetery.

Philip was born June 25, 1972 in Decatur, IL to Larry W. and Mary Jo (Hurst) Wehrle. He is survived by his father, Larry W. Wehrle of Mulberry Grove, IL; his mother, Mary Jo Julius of Decatur, IL; a sister, Tracy (Roger) Barringer of Mulberry Grove, IL; a niece, Kenley (Joseph) Hamel of Greenville, IL; a nephew, Brandon (Beth) Barringer of Dieterich, IL; 4 great nephews, Cannon, Cullen, Noah, and Elijah; 2 great nieces, Calla and Ember; and special friend, Susie Mosby of Mulberry Grove, IL.

He attended the Mulberry Grove school systems and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. After high school, he moved to Decatur, IL and worked as a CNA. Later, in years, he moved back to Mulberry Grove to be closer to family and friends. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, he enjoyed fishing and collecting vintage goods.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Kimberly Jo Wehrle.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.