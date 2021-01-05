Philip J. Schulte, age 72 of Centralia, died at his home for 39 years on January 2, 2021, with his family by his side.

Mr. Schulte was born in Breese, Illinois on January 30, 1948, a son of Arnold H. and Virginia (nee Gehrs) Schulte. Phil worked at Circle Smelting in Beckemeyer for ten years, and later worked as a handyman for various employers in all trades.

Mr. Schulte was survived by two sisters – Mary Ritchey of Beckemeyer and Carol Fischer of Breese, and two brothers – Hubert Schulte and wife Betty, and Richard Schulte and wife Pat, all of Beckemeyer. His brother, Hubert Schulte, passed away two days later on January 4, 2021. Phil is also survived by his nieces – Linda Irwin, Jennifer Schulte, Kim Kachuba (Bob), Tanya Maier (Jeff), Kathy Dillard (Brad), Monica Kruep (David), Karen Watts (Bob, Jr.), Debbie Varel (Mark), Barb Hagen (Marvin), Tracy Mueller (Tim), Vicky Eilers (Dale), Pam Slayton, and Rhonda Culbreth; his nephews – David Schulte (Kim), Jamie Schulte, Jayson Schulte (Terri), Steve Henkel (Mary), Kent Henkel (Renee), Curt Henkel (Christy), Ken Fischer (Dawn), Alan Fischer (Tonica), Fred Ritchey (Kelley), Chris Ritchey, and Kevin Ritchey; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at St. Anthony’s Church in Beckemeyer with Fr. Chuck Tuttle, celebrant. Attendance at the Funeral Mass is limited to 60 people and all will be required to wear a mask and keep distance. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 9:00 – 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Beckemeyer at a later date.

