Robert L. “Bob” Hoxsey, 80, of Donnellson, passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2021 at his residence.

Bob was born January 31, 1940 in Sorento, the son of John Alexander and Cleda (Alexander) Hoxsey. He married Kay File on June 8, 1957 in Cornith, MS, and they later divorced after 21 years of marriage. Bob retired from Olin after 32 years of employment. He also farmed, raised hogs, and did various construction jobs for nearly his entire life. Bob was a hard worker. He enjoyed staying busy and “Keeping the roads hot!” Bob was a longtime member of the Masonic Lodge #255 in Donnellson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert Keith “Bobby” Hoxsey; daughter, Tamara Kay Marberry; and sister, Glendola Faulk.

Bob is survived by his sons, Steve Hoxsey and James (wife, Susan) Hoxsey, both of Donnellson; grandchildren, Bobbie Ann Wells of Vandalia, Megan (husband, Wesley) Bobbitt of Park Hills, MO, Philip (wife, Kara) Edwards of Sorento, Sheena (husband, Jake) Murphy of Pocahontas, and Becky (fiancé, Joe) Edwards of Shumway; great grandchildren, Morgan, Christopher, Nate, Shoal, Shore, Jayden, Ember, and Ripson; siblings, Etta Masinelli of Staunton, Melvin Hoxsey of Hillsboro, Nola Dewitt of Montgomery, and Bill (wife, Katherine) Hoxsey of Girard; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private graveside inurnment will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 4215 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108, or Masonic Lodge #255, 602 Washington Street, Donnellson, IL 62019.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

