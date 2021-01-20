Sayde (Bauer) White, age 80 formerly of Marine Illinois, but resided at Highland Health Care in Highland, Illinois passed on Sunday January 17, 2021 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Maxey Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Bennett officiating. For those who desire memorials in Sayde’s memory may be sent to Autism. Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Sayde grew up in Bond County, attended the local schools and graduated from Greenville High School in 1958. She retired from Bosller Electric Co after 22 yrs. Sayde married Robert L. White in 1973 he preceded her in 2013.

She is preceded by her parents George L and Irene (Zink) Bauer.

Daughter Susan M(Walter) Schiefer 2020

Granddaughter Joelle L Jahnssen 1995

Grandson Robert L Jahnssen 2010

Surviving Sayde are

Brother George L (Wilma) Bauer Jr.

Son Terry L (Rita Slotten) Jahnssen

2 Grandchildren

Shelly(Geoff) Lemay

Joseph E Jahnssen

5 Great Grandchildren Andrea Lemay, Joseph Jahnssen, Jacob Lemay, Mariah Jahnssen and Riley Jahnssen.

Although we spent the last year unable to visit with family due to the Covid19 pandemic that took Sayde our family spoke over the phone for the past year and felt the love she had for all of us. She had a sweet heart both figuratively and literally. She never hesitated to say I love you and even at her age never lost her sweet tooth. She would often request care packages that contained chocolate bars. She made friends most recently at Highland Health Care and enjoyed walking the halls and talking to people. Sayde never missed a chance to socialize at bingo and won many prizes. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. Rest peacefully Beloved Wife Dearest Mother and Grandmother.

Condolences may be made online, www.donnellwiegand.com.