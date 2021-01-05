Sharon Kay Wylder (nee Lobstein) joined her beloved husband William in eternal peace and light on December 29, 2020 one year and one day after William left this world. She died from complications due to COVID 19. She was born November 20, 1942 the oldest child of Milton and Genelle. She grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois attending St. Teresa’s Academy. She graduated from St. John’s School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse.

She married Bill June 8, 1963. After Bill became an Illinois State Police officer, they moved to Carlyle, Illinois where they raised their five children: Kirsten De Broux (Scott), Tim (Dena), Sarah (Katy Specht), Amy and Heather Garcia (Brian.) Kay was a loving and dedicated mother & wife, daughter & sister. She was an exceptional nurse caring for everyone from newborns to nursing home residents. She was a loyal friend.

Kay is survived by her sister Myra and her three brothers Doug, Mark, and Tom, as well as her five children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle on Saturday, January 9th from 9am to 11am. Social distancing and masks will be required. A private mass will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlyle or The ALS Society of St. Louis.