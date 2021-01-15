Steve A. Walker, 74, of Highland, IL, died Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home.

Steve was born, July 15, 1946 to Donald and June Walker in Highland, IL. On May 27, 1979 he married Patricia “Engie” delRosario.

Steve was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. He was a Vietnam veteran; having served in the United States Air Force.

He loved to read and was quite the handyman; Steve could fix anything. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed his time with his grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Engie Walker, Highland, IL; sons; Grant (Tammy) Walker and Clive (Avril) Walker; grandson, Orion Walker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and June Walker; brother, James Walker; sister, Donna June Walker.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 10:00 am, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.