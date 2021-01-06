Thomas & Adrienne Wobbe

Adrienne Ann Wobbe, age 94, died December 18, 2020 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese.

Thomas F. Wobbe, age 98, died January 1, 2021 at Aviston Countryside Manor.

A Memorial Mass for Mr. & Mrs. Wobbe will be held on January 25, 2021, 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle and Fr. Patrick Peter concelebrating.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery with full military honors accorded for Mr. Wobbe.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei High School Foundation and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 North 5 th Street, Breese, IL, 62230).

The Breese American Legion Post 252 and the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 1015 will hold services for Mr. Wobbe at 10:15 a.m. at the church.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.