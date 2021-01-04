Thomas F. Wobbe, 98, of Breese, IL passed away peacefully on January 1, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family. Tom waited only 14 days after losing his wife of 73 years to be with her again.

He was born September 30, 1922, at Breese, IL, the son of Rose (Vosholler) and Anton Wobbe. On August 26, 1947, he married Adrienne A. Perkes at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

Tom was a World War II Army Veteran serving with the 63rd Engineer Combat Battalion from 1944-1945. He was fortunate to take part in the Honor Flight on October 5, 2010.

Tom owned and operated Tom’s Cleaners, first in Beckemeyer and later in Breese, IL for 37 years before retiring in 1984.

Tom is survived by his son Daniel (Geri) Wobbe of Breese and daughter Bonnie (Richard) MacLeod of Englewood, Florida. Grandchildren include Jodi (Tim) Losinger of Castle Rock, CO, Scott (Amy) Wobbe of Trenton, IL, Thomas MacLeod of Walsenburg, CO and Amanda MacLeod of Tucson, AZ and 5 great grandchildren Kara and Abby Losinger, Brennan and Brayden Wobbe, and Thomas MacLeod.

Also surviving him are a brother Arnold Wobbe, Carlyle, IL, sister Sally Steiner, Highland IL, sisters-in-law Eileen McCoy, Betty Perkes, Mary Ann Perkes, and brother-in-law Don “Duck” (Carla) Perkes, In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, his mother-in-law Adeline (Schlueter), father-in-law Raymond Perkes, his brothers, Harold Wobbe, Fremont “Slugger” (Martha) Wobbe, Burnell “Buck” (Helen) Wobbe, sisters, Lorine (Elmer) Hochuli and Martha (Alphonse) Strieker, brothers-in-law Laverne (Annette) Perkes, Raymond “Jupe” Perkes, William “Bill” Perkes, Ferdinand Steiner, and Mac McCoy; and sister-in-law Fern Wobbe.

He was a member of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Breese American Legion Post 252, and a former member of the Breese Chamber of Commerce.

Tom enjoyed traveling with his wife to Texas in the winters, gardening in the summers and having his morning coffee with his friends. Tom loved his family and would do anything for them, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a good soul and will be missed dearly by everyone who knew and loved him.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when all of the family can be together and celebrate both Tom and Adrienne’s lives.

In lieu of flowers, plants or other gifts, memorials may be made to Mater Dei High School Foundation. Memorials will be received through Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.