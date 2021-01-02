Thomas Leroy Thompson, age 73 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

Tom was born in Ashley, Illinois on January 21, 1947, a son of John W. and Opal Mary (Parker) Thompson. He married Pamela Thompson in Mt. Vernon on September 24, 2009, and she preceded him in death on December 9, 2020.

Tom is survived by his children: Julie Cramer and Doug Young of East Carondelet, IL; Stephen and Krista Thompson of Carlyle, IL; Brenda and Chad Hensch or Urbana, IL; Thomas Corrington of Bloomington, IL; Jessica and Paul Minnaert of Rockville, MD; his grandchildren: Justin and Alaina Cramer, Jaimee and Johnny Wright, Alexa Gent and Kevin Wurm, Riley Thompson, Madison and Macayla Hensch; and his great grandchildren: Thorin Cramer and Sophie Wurm.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Thompson; his parents, John and Opal Thompson; and a brother, Lawerence Thompson.

Mr. Thompson loved his family, watching sports and had a knack for memorizing birthdays.

A memorial service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home at 4:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, with Rev. Steve Barrett, officiating. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mt. Vernon at a later date. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 4:00 PM.

Those attending the visitation and service are asked to please wear a face mask, observe social distance recommendations, and refrain from handshakes, hugs, and close contact.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Thompson may be made to the American Diabetes Association and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.