Virgil H. Hustedde, 78, of Breese, IL, entered into rest on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Hospital.

He was born on May 29, 1942, in Breese, IL, the son of the late Gerhard and Alvina, nee Becker, Hustedde of Breese.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army; member of American Legion Post 252; former member of Breese Jaycees, Breese Lions Club, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Illinois; and lifelong parishioner of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He served in the hospitality industry for most of his life. He was the former owner of Dick’s Tavern in Breese for 20 years. During this time, Virgil was a member of the Illinois Retail Liquor Association and served as President of Clinton County Licensed Beverage Association and District Vice President of the Illinois Licensed Beverage Association. Following his years in the tavern business, he managed restaurants, including the N.C.O. Club at Scott Air Force Base, Governor’s Run Golf and Country Club in Carlyle, and Yogi’s Steakhouse in Highland. Later in life, he worked for Breese District 12 as a bus route driver and retired in 2018; he thoroughly enjoyed and treasured the many friendships created as a bus driver.

Virgil never met a stranger. He loved to socialize and to be active in the community. He was an avid sports fan and especially supportive of his local high school sports games. Every winter season, as a season pass holder, you could find him in the front row of Mater Dei Catholic High School basketball games. He was named an “Honorary Basketball Coach” for Mater Dei in his younger years. Virgil sponsored many softball, horseshoe, pool, and washer teams in his tavern days. He always loved St. Louis Cardinals baseball and was a yearly season ticket holder for many years. In recent years, he also enjoyed NASCAR races with his sons. Virgil especially treasured time spent with his family and grandchildren. A natural leader and always sharing a laugh, Virgil will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by former spouse Brenda Hustedde of Hendersonville, TN; their daughter, Shana (Chris) Adams of Breese; former spouse Cheryl, nee Evans, Hustedde of Godfrey; their son, Jordan (Melissa) Hustedde of Pontoon Beach; bonus sons, Heath Hustedde and Keith (Niki) Hustedde of Garden City, KS; grandchildren, Kypriana and Nicholas Adams and Keegan Hustedde; siblings, Mary (Tony) Endres of Breese and Ralph Hustedde of Germantown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Msgr. William Hitpas presiding and Fr. Patrick Peter concelebrating. Interment will follow in St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese. (COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people).

Visitation will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese.

In lieu of plants, flowers, or gifts, memorials may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church, All Saints Academy, or Mater Dei Catholic High School and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home (535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL, 62230) who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.