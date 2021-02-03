Bernette F. “Betty”, nee Wellen, Dilley, age 88, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Faith Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born December 4, 1932, in Aviston, a daughter of the late Ben and Bernadine, nee Rolves, Wellen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon John Dilley, whom she married April 11, 1959, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and who died July 4, 2011; siblings Dolores Ernst, Marvin Wellen, Orville “John” Wellen, and James Wellen; father-in-law and mother-in-law Manning “Bud” and Esther, nee Ritzheimer, Dilley; and brothers-in-law Paul Dilley and Jim Reilmann.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Matthew) Brobeck of High Ridge, MO and Stephen (Jennifer) Dilley of Shiloh; grandchildren, Rachel and Mason Brobeck and Jordan Mondt; siblings Ralph Wellen of Trenton, Clara (James) Seiffert of Carlyle, and Robert (Mary) Wellen of Trenton; and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Gerald Ernst of Belleview, IA, MaryAnn Wellen of Trenton, Doris Wellen of Washington, MO, Marge Dilley of Bloomfield Hills, MI, and Mary Reilmann of Breese.

Betty was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton and she loved traveling and spending as much time as she could with her family.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton with Fr. Joseph Rascher presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Trenton.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or American Cancer Society and will be received at the church or through Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (105 S. Main, Trenton, IL, 62293).

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.