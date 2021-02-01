Darrell M. McGill, 84, of Panama, passed away at 9:10 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.

Darrell was born July 11, 1936 in Panama, the son of Arnold and Ruth (Wall) McGill. He married Loretta Jeanette Saathoff on March 21, 1964 in Hillsboro. She preceded him in death on January 16, 2008.

Darrell attended Panama High School, and graduated from Hillsboro in 1954. He went on to work for LaClede Steel in Alton for 38 years, where he eventually retired. Darrell enjoyed spending time at his cabin on Shoal Creek, where he would hunt and fish. He was a past-member of the Shoal Creek Fox Hunters Association.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kyra Seefeldt; son-in-law, Mark Clemons; and siblings, Allen McGill, Kenneth Willman, Ralph McGill, Gerald Willman, Burl Willman, Arvada Hanus, Arnold McGill, John McGill, Burnetta Redfearn, Betty Malisia, and Robert McGill.

Darrell is survived by his children, Jeanne (Tom Suess) Hockett of Bradenton, FL, Dwayne (Kim Marie Swanson) McGill of Panama, Carol (Eugene) McCario of Panama, Judy Clemons of Panama, Roland Keith McGill of Dangriga, Belize, and Kim Watson of Hillsboro; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

A private family funeral ceremony will be held at Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Panama with Pastor Ray Snider officiating. Friends are invited to the graveside rites at Union Cemetery in Panama at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choosing.

