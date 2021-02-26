Deloris S. Sussenbach, age 93 of Old Ripley, passed away at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab in Greenville, IL.

A Clelebration of Life will be held at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating on Wednesday March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. Wednesday until service time, with interment in Brown Cemetery.

Deloris S. Caulk, the daughter of Leo Thomas Caulk and Gertrude Heller Caulk, was born on May 19, 1927 near Old Ripley, IL. Deloris grew up there and attended the Old Ripley One Room School. Before her marriage Deloris worked as clerk in Emil Schoen’s General Store in Old Ripley where he had pencils displayed all around the Store.

Deloris and John Rheinhold Sussenbach were united in marriage on March 25, 1949 at the Grant Fork Evangelical Church and enjoyed over 62 years together before his death on April 28, 2011. They are the parents of their only son Lanny Sussenbach who preceded them in death on May 13, 1997. Lanny’s wife survives: Patricia Sussenbach of Vandalia. IL. and two grandsons: Rande Sussenbach and Michael Sussenbach and one great grand daughter Brianna Sussenbach. Also surviving are Deloris’s sister Leona Ohren of West Palm Beach, FL., and sister-in-law Beverly Caulk of Old Ripley. Deloris is also preceded in death by her parents Leo and Gertrude Caulk , brother Lewayne “Sonny” Caulk, and sister Loretta Caulk Barth Eller.

Deloris was a faithful member of the Old Riley Church of Christ.