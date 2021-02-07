Don Carter, age 82, of Smithboro, IL passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 in his home. A graveside service will be held 11 am., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Green Hill Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, the family suggests memorials be made to the Green Hill Cemetery.

Don was born January 21, 1939 in Hamilton, Ohio to Herbert and Charlotte (Yaden) Carter. He married Betty Lou Koonce on March 16, 1957 in the United Methodist Church, Mulberry Grove, IL. He is survived by his wife, Betty of Smithboro, IL; son, Ricky Carter of Mulberry Grove, Il: and daughters: Lisa (David) Wilson of Mulberry Grove, IL and Susan Mosby of Mulberry Grove, IL; sister Lu Alice Willis of Vandalia, IL, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren with two on the way,

He grew up in the Mulberry Grove area and was owner and operator his own business, the Greenville Service Company. He enjoyed driving his racing cars, flying his ultra-light, and working his garden. He loved his family and especially his Betty Lou.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Carter.

