Dorothy E. “Dottie” McCoy, 89, of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.

She was born, January 27, 1932 to Heinz and Frieda (nee Luck) Stark in Chicago, IL. In the Spring of 1972, she married Auburn “Mac” McCoy in Las Vegas, NV.

Dottie was a school secretary in California for many years. She was an avid reader, who loved to crochet, cook, listen to music, play Bingo, and go bowling. She was a huge Chicago Cubs fan, and a fan of Snoopy from the Peanuts. Dottie loved her family and her cats dearly. She always enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with her sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Heinz and Frieda Stark; husband, Mac McCoy; son, Dale Drew; granddaughter, Fayth Finley; son-in-law, Mickey Finley; brother, Heinz Richard Stark.

Dottie is survived by her children, Dean (Dorothy) Drew, Manitowoc, WI, Dawn Finley, Alhambra, IL; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Drew, Adel, IA; grandchildren, Jason Drew, Jaemi (Todd) Gwinner, Dean Drew Jr., Wendy King, Laura (Matt) Nelson, Anthony (Rachel) Finley; great grandchildren, Anthony Jr., Alexis, Elizabeth, Camry, Dani, Abby, Brianna, Jessica, and Marci; great great-grandchild, Collin; sister, Mildred Porm, Ogden, UT; nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Services are pending.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL