Earl L. Parson, lifelong resident of Carlyle, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the Carlyle Healthcare Center. He was 93 years of age.

Mr. Parson was born in Carlyle on April 13, 1927, a son of Isam and Merel (nee Allen) Parson. He married Donna L. Gregory on June 2, 1945, and she preceded him in death on June 27, 2012.

Mr. Parson is survived by 2 daughters – Linda Bearley and husband Billy, and Dixie Parson; a son – Richard Parson and wife Jeannie; 3 grandchildren – Eric Palm, Stacy Pepper and husband Tom, and Shannon Petrea and husband Tony; 3 great grandchildren – Audrey and Olivia Pepper, and Carson Petrea; and a brother – Warren Parson.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Mr. Parson was preceded in death by his siblings – Lela Smith, Carl Parson, and Stanley Parson.

Earl began working on the railroad at the age of 15. He worked at various factories and plants in the area and later taught himself carpentry skills. Earl eventually became a contractor and built many homes in the Carlyle area. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Carlyle Township Cemetery. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Parson are suggested to the Carlyle Christian Church Outreach Center or to Vitas Hospice. Contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.