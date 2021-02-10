Earlene A. Haag, age 76, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born January 3, 1945, in Summerfield, a daughter of the late Earl and Lillian, nee Koehler, Faitz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law Dorothy, nee Isaak, and E. Robert Haag II; brother-in-law Richard Haukapp; and sister-in-law Judy Haag.

She is survived by her husband, E. Robert “Bob” Haag III of Breese, whom she married July 11, 1964, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lebanon; her children, Dana (Duane) Timmermann of Breese, DeAnn (Dr. Greg) Boivin of Edwardsville, Rob (Dana) Haag of Trenton, Aaron (Theresa) Haag of Breese, Dorae (Mark) Horenkamp of Chicago, Mike Haag of Breese, Nick (Kelly) Haag of Breese, and Mark (Natalie) Haag of Breese; her grandchildren, Brandon (Jourdan) Timmermann, Bianca (Eric) Bergman, Bryton (fiancée Kara Gruner) Timmermann, Matthew (friend Jailin Allen) Boivin, Bradley Boivin, Blake Haag, Abigail (friend Brendan Timmermann) Haag, Cameron Haag, Emma (friend Rob Harmon) Haag, Jackson Haag, Ellie Horenkamp, Sam Horenkamp, Bobby Horenkamp, Finley Haag, Cal Haag, Marlie Haag, Max Haag, Nora Haag, and Henry Haag; six great-grandchildren, her sister, Darlene Haukapp of Summerfield, and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Chip (Barb) Haag of Breese, and Rena (Dominic) Sabatino of Lebanon; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and greatnephews.

Earlene was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she absolutely loved any time spent with her family, babysitting her grandchildren, and attending any of the sporting event for her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding. Interment will follow at St. Dominic-St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese.

Visitation will be held Sunday, February 14, 2021 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. and again on Monday February 15, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral in Breese.

In lieu of plants, flowers or other gifts, memorials may be made to Clinton County Relay for Life or Community Link and will be received at Moss Funeral Home, who is serving the family (535 N. 5th St, Breese, IL 62230).

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief and mass will be limited to 100 people.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.