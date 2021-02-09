Gay Heard, age 68, of Pleasant Mound passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to Columbus Baptist Church.

Gay was born September 23, 1952 in Highland, IL to Leo and Rosalie (Kesterson) Guthrie. She married Terry Heard on November 27, 1970 in Mulberry Grove, IL. He died November 24, 2015. She is survived by her children Kelli (Rick) Mills of St. Elmo, IL, Heath Heard of Vandalia, IL, Aimee Heard (Donnie Hopper, Jr) of Vandalia, IL, Emily Bone (Kenny Taylor) if Irving, IL, Tiffany (Craig) Jay of Vandalia, IL, and Chandler Hans of Smithboro, IL. She is also survived by her siblings Max (Vickie) Guthrie of Mulberry Grove, IL, Mary Mae Anderson of Greenville, IL, and Kay Locke along with ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

She grew up and lived in the Mulberry Grove and Smithboro area all of her life. She graduated from Mulberry Grove High School. She had worked as a realtor for Home Sweet Home Realty and 21 st Century Realty. She attended Columbus Baptist Church.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.