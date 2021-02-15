George Allen “Junior” Hicks, 71, of Greenville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born June 28, 1949 in Greenway, Arkansas the son of George Henry Hicks and Glendora Steen Hicks.

George spent his life working as an auto service technician and retired from Jack Schmitt Cadillac in O’Fallon, IL. As a young man George most cherished spending time with his grandparents in Arkansas. Throughout his life he enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and hunting. His greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Charles Hicks; sisters, Rebecca Hicks and LaDonna Hicks; sisters-in-law, Michelle Hicks, Maureen Timmons, Paulette Jeffers, Donna Kimme; mother-in-law, Betty Cumberland; fathers-in-law, Paul Lusk and James Cumberland; his beloved grandparents; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

George leaves behind his wife of 51 years, RexAnn (nee Lusk) Hicks; two children, Tracy (Troy) Funderburk, Pocahontas, IL and Jason (Heather) Hicks, St Jacob, IL; grandchildren, William (fiancé Gabrielle Randall) Funderburk, Carissa (Brian) Handegan, and Cassandra (Shane) Potts; great grandchildren, Autumn and Lexianna Handegan; brothers, Terry Hicks and Doug (Carol) Hicks; sisters, Lana (Lorenzo) Hernandez and Belinda Nelson; brothers-in-law, Michael Noggle, James Noggle, and Christopher Cumberland; sisters-in-law, Daureen (Frank) Cumberland, Kimberly (Rodney) Brewer, Sharon (Thom) Uzzle, Cindy Patz, and Eva (Wes) Sterling; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Donor’s choice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL