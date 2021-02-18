George H. Strake, 93, of New Baden, died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Trenton Village Retirement Center. He was born November 12, 1927 in New Baden, the son of George H. and Mary, nee Wilken, Strake, Sr. He married Generose Mueller and she preceded him in death on January 22, 1986.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert Strake and Edward Strake; and two sisters, Eleanor Foppe and Mary Finders.

George worked for Southwestern Bell/ATT and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden.

All services are private.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

