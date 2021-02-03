Glen E. Redding, 85, of Sorento, IL, passed away at 4:07 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

Glen was born November 7, 1935 on the family dairy farm in Sorento, the son of O. Elton and Cora (Grigg) Redding. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1953, and went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Glen married Naomi Lash on May 3, 1957 at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ, and they enjoyed over 63 years of marriage. He was employed by McDonnell Aircraft for 40 years. Over the course of his career, he worked as a Research and Development Engineer on many projects pertaining to the Spacecraft Programs, including Gemini and Atlantis.

Glen loved to travel, especially with his family. He was an avid camper, and even pulled his RV all the way to Alaska, on one occasion. Glen and Naomi also enjoyed wintering together in Florida for the past 20 years. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals, and was known to drag his transistor radio around to listen to every ballgame that he could not watch. Most of all, Glen loved his family, and spending as many holidays, birthdays, and weekends with them as possible.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin E. Redding; and brother-in-law, Virgil Ponder.

Glen is survived by his wife, Naomi Redding of Sorento, IL; children, Debra (husband, Wade) Dillard of Ironton, MO, and Douglas (wife, Margie) Redding of Sorento, IL; grandchildren, Lisa (husband, Nick) Steele of Edwardsville, IL, Andrea (fiancé, Eric Jordan) Dillard of Troy, IL, Brian (wife, Melinda) Dillard of Arcadia, MO, Amanda (companion, Eddie Reed) Redding of Sorento, IL, and Ashley (husband, Chris) Baumann of Highland, IL; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Fern (husband, Vince) Lovett of O’Fallon, IL, and Mary Ponder of St. Charles, MO; sister-in-law, Betty Redding of Sorento, IL; and many nieces and nephews.

Glen will be cremated, and no public services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO 63110.

Glen’s family would like to thank all of the dedicated doctors, nurses, and staff at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with arrangements.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.