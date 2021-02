John “Jack” Kersey, age 93 of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at his home in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 26, at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Jeffery Nehrt will officiate. Interment to follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to the funeral 11:00 a.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to Bond County Hospice.

A full obituary will be posted soon.