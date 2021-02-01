Joseph C. Brueggemann, age 65, of Germantown, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Carlyle Health Care Center.

He was born July 11, 1955 in Breese, a son of the late Lawrence and Hildegard, nee Bruns, Brueggemann.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Brueggemann; and nephew Samuel Sprehe.

He is survived by his sisters, Theresa (David) Laurell of Lansing, MI and Rita (David) Sprehe of Carlyle; nephews and niece Sean (Deanna) Laurell, Erica (Brian) Parris, and Jonathan and Nathan Sprehe; and great nieces and nephews, Reese, Regan, and Reanna Laurell, and Attika Parris.

Joseph was a veteran of the United States Army and formerly worked in maintenance for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo and word search puzzles.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. James Buerster officiating at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Germantown.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Carlyle Health Care Center Activity Fund or St. Boniface Catholic Church and will be received at Moss Funeral Home (535 N. 5 th, Breese, IL 62230) who is serving the family.

