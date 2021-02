Juanita I. Green, age 86 of Greenville, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021 at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Visitation will be held prior from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Pastor Dale Deverick will be officiating. Memorials may be made to BCMW.