Judy R. Kelley-Blake, age 61 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Saint Elizabeth Hospital in O Fallon, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, September 30, 1959, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Samuel and Ruth (nee Henkhaus) Kelley.

On Thursday, June 01, 1995, she married Richard Blake at Gatlinburg, TN, who survives.

She was a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ, Highland, IL and the Bell Choir at church.

Born at Highland, IL, grew up in Alhambra, IL and graduated from Highland High School in 1977. Later graduated from SIU Edwardsville with a BA degree. She lived many years in Highland and worked for and retired from National and later Schnuck’s grocery stores. She enjoyed the Bell Choir and reading scripture at church, reading, cross knitting, Cardinal Baseball, travelling and the nine cruises she and her husband cruised.

Survivors include:

Husband – Richard Blake, Highland, IL

Son – TSgt. Aaron C. (Heather) Blake, USAF, Anderson USAFB, Yigo, Gumas,

Grandchild – Sadie K. Blake

Grandchild – Hadley R. Blake

Grandchild – Alice L. Blake

Grandchild – Edward C. Blake

Brother – Lee S. (Significant Other-Charlotte Scranton) Kelley, Edwardsville, IL

Sister – Jane M. Monken, O Fallon, MO

Sister – June A. (Michael Perez) Kelley-Perez, Kennedale, TX.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Samuel Leroy Kelley

Mother – Ruth M. Kelley (nee Henkhaus)

Brother – Donald L. Kelley.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Private Visitation will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL.

Private Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Evangelical United Church of Christ in Highland, IL, with Rev. Eric Quinne-Burnard, pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Muscular Dystrophy Assoc..