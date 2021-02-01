June Sueverkruebbe, 92, of Highland, IL, died Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Highland Healthcare Center.

She was born, November 5, 1928, to Frank and Ella (nee Mueller) Hicks. Her first marriage to William Brooks, ended with his untimely passing on May 5, 1960. She then met Robert Sueverkruebbe and they married on November 24,1962 in St. Louis, MO.

June was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, the Highland Historical Society, VFW Post 5694 Ladies Auxillary, and the AT&T Telephone Pioneers/CWA.

She played softball for the VFW over 40 League, and also played in the Senior Olympics. She loved lighthouses, enjoyed traveling, and was very artistic: doing lettering for the VFW and Harvest Days. She was a big Chicago Cubs Fan, while also enjoying her football, golfing and bowling . June was known to be a practical joker who loved to laugh. She wrote beautiful poems for her family functions. She was at 5 foot tall feisty no filtered pistol, take no “guff” off of anyone, cancer survivor, creative and artistic, fun living and full of life character. She was devoted to and deeply loved her family and friends. Anyone who was blessed to know her called her…Sister, Mother, Aunt, Cousin, Grandma, Great-Grandma, friend, or GDOP.

To honor her, please plant a tree, plant a flower, feed the birds, give extra love to your/a dog and finally…toast to her when you drink your next beer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ella Hicks; first husband, William Brooks; second husband, Robert Sueverkruebbe; siblings, Edward (Sally)Hicks, Dorothy (Gus)Capra, Eugene (Rose)Hicks, and Virginia (Jim)Reedy.

June is survived by her daughters, Dawn (Tom) Egan and Jayme (David) Wilke, both of Highland, IL; grandchildren, Dustin (Bobbi) Beard, Robert (significant other, Jen Crowder) Beard, Adam (Lynn) Wilke, Tyler (Jamie) Wilke, Clayton (fiancé, Paulina Huelsmann) Wilke; great grandchildren, Kiara, Jayden, Brea, Nora June, Mia, Aris and one on the way; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the Hope Lutheran Church or the Highland Animal Shelter.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 9:00 to 11:00 am, Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL.

Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 3, 2021, 11:00 am, Hope Lutheran Church, Highland, IL

Clergy: Rev. Scott Busacker, Pastor, Hope Lutheran Church

Interment: Private

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.