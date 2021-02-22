Kathleen June “Kathy” Schmitt, age 74, of Summerfield, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

She was born June 15, 1946, in Chicago, IL, a daughter of the late Walter and Kathryn, nee Gbur, Babiak.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Maryann Jamros.

She is survived by her husband, Donald H. Schmitt of Summerfield, whom she married May 15, 1981 in Summerfield; her children, Denise (special friend, Ron Hunziker) Thornton, and Brian (Peggy) Bielong; her grandchildren, Ashley (Jerid) Ahrens, Brett (Danielle) Bielong, Craig (special friend, Malia and her son, Oliver Rodgers) Thornton, Brent Bielong, Allison Zbinden, and Timmy Bielong; her great-grandchildren, Bradley Goetter, Brice Ahrens, Braxton Bielong, and Kenadee Thornton.

Kathy was a graduate of the Chicago Vocational High School and later a self-employed housekeeper for over 20 years. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and her many hobbies included spending time with family and especially her great-grandchildren, reading, doing puzzles, being outdoors, playing badminton and whiffle ball, tending to plants, making personalized cards for all her family and friends, and regularly keeping in touch with extended family.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and again Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton with Rev. Nancy Gamache officiating. Interment will follow at Summerfield Cemetery, Summerfield.

In lieu of plants, flowers or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Summerfield and will be received at Moss Funeral Home (105 S. Main St. Trenton, IL 62293), who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.