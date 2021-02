Larry “Lumpy” Loughary passed away Monday evening February 15th, 2021 at his home in Greenville.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the American Farm Heritage Museum, 1395 Museum Ave, Greenville, IL 62246. Visitation will be held after the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Farm Heritage Museum or I-70 QMA. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com