Mary Beth (Mollett) Stewart, age 69 of Greenville, passed away Saturday evening, February 6, 2021 at Anderson Hospital, Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home with Rev. David Bilyeu officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to service time Friday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.

Full obituary will be posted soon.