Mary C. Lappe, age 75, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at St. Louis University Hospital.

She was born March 2, 1945, in Breese, a daughter of the late Lawrence and Alice, nee Gerstner, Zeisset.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Roger Lappe; a grandson Adam Korte; a sister Judy (Tom) Schulte; her father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Helen, nee Brewer, Lappe; brothers-in-law David “Tater” Ratermann, Bud Schwab, Raymond Lynn, Robert (Rita) Lappe, and Jim Hulvey; and a sisterin-law Betty Lappe.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Lappe, Sr. of Breese, whom she married October 26, 1963 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Breese; her children Dale (Lisa) Lappe Jr. of Carlyle and Michael (Sherry) Lappe of New Douglas; her grandchildren Dale Lappe III, Lyndsie Lappe, Andy (fiancée Toni Brinker) Korte, Bria Alexander, and Tyler Korte; her great-grandchildren Jack and Oliver Korte, Kylie, Collin, and Ethan Heledbrand, and Parker and Silas Korte; her siblings Doris (Dennis “Bucky”) Strake and Ruth Ratermann all of Breese; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Lydia Schwab of Millstadt, Johanna Lynn of Millstadt, Evelyn Cortner of Union, MO, Wilson (Norma) Lappe of Carlyle, Helen Hulvey of Greenville, David Lappe of Steeleville, Richard (Jane) Lappe of Breese, John (Sherry) Lappe of Beckemeyer, Dorothy (Ray) Higgins of Summerfield, Danny (Lynn) Lappe of West Plains, MO, Dennis (Joyce) Lappe of Bowling Green, KY, and Margie (Dave) Timmermann of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Breese and retired from the Breese Journal in April of 2010. After retirement, she worked with her niece at Receptions by Robin & Venue in Breese. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, but above all, spending time with her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Mary’s Life will be held Friday, February 19, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Receptions by Robin & Venue, 280 N. Main St., Breese, IL 62230.

In lieu of plants, flowers or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ in Breese or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received at Receptions by Robin & Venue or Moss Funeral Home (535 N. 5th St, Breese, IL 62230), who is serving the family.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, and please keep your visit brief.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.