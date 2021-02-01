Michael Edward Wilczynski, 69, of Aviston, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese. He was born August 17, 1951 in Flint, MI, the son of Eugene and Mary, nee Anderson, Wilczynski.

Michael is survived by his children, Tina (John) Simmons, Patrick Wilczynski, Randi Wilczynski, Jessica McElvain, Sammantha (Chad) Stevens, Sydney (Robert) Rose, and Jordan Wilczynski; 14 grandchildren, Faith Wilczynski, John & Riley Simmons, Derek Wilczynski, James Wright, Malachi, Liam, and Arius McElvain, Chaz, Corri, and Carlie Stevens, and Kaylee, Danielle, and Lillian Rose; his sisters, Patty (Scott) Barr and Susan Schantz; and his ex-wife, Ruth Wilczynski.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Daniel Wilczynski.

Mr. Wilczynski enjoyed everything about football; he played in high school and hoped to make it to the NFL but instead enjoyed watching and going to games.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 301 S. Clinton St., Aviston, IL 62216 who is serving the family.

