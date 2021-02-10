Nancy Jean Trickey, age 64 of Keyesport, died at her home on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Mrs. Trickey was born in Wood River, Illinois on December 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Raymond M. and Stella M. (nee Totora) Phillips. She married Chuck Trickey on December 19, 2001. Nancy was an animal lover who enjoyed taking care of her dogs and cats. Her fondness for animals allowed her to open her home and foster many pets over the years. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and her houseplants.

Nancy Jean is survived by her husband of 20 years, Chuck Trickey; a daughter, Micah; a son, Josh; 2 stepdaughters, Misty and Kim; and ten grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Trickey are suggested to the Tamalco Christian Church. Contributions will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

