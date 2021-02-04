Nelda R. Ferguson, age 81 of Collinsville, IL, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Nacogdoches, TX.

She was born on Monday, July 17, 1939, in Scott City, MO, the daughter of Virgil and Dora (nee Hosea) Russom.

On Monday, September 21, 1964, she married Billie J. Ferguson at E. St. Louis, IL, who passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2008.

She was born and raised at Scott City, MO. She moved to Cahokia, IL, with her father and then met Billie. They lived in Cahokia not far from where they met. She graduated from cosmetology school and operated a beauty shop from their home as they lived in New Douglas and later St. Jacob, IL. In retirement they pulled a fifth wheel trailer as they wintered “Snow Birds” in Texas, Arizona and Florida for many years. She moved to Collinsville in 2006. She enjoyed crafts, painting, gardening and time at the Senior Center in Collinsville.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Stephanie L. (Tom) Fillingim, Highland, IL

Son – Byron J. (Significant Other-Jayne Knoll) Ferguson, San Antonio, TX

Grandchild – Brandon J. (Ashlee) Ferguson, Sgt. US Army

Grandchild – Nathan C. Toennies

Grandchild – Jacob D. Ferguson

Grandchild – Lauren R. Fillingim

Grandchild – Jason T. Fillingim

Great Grandchild – Barrett Jack Ferguson

Sister – Virginia Coulter, Lakeland, FL

Sister – Patricia (Melvin) Gulley, Cahokia, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Russom, Virgil

Mother – Dora Russom (nee Hosea)

Husband – Billie J. Ferguson – Died 1/26/2008

Brother – Bob Russom.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Hope; St. Jude’s Hospital or American Heart Assoc.