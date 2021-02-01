Opal Potts, 93, of Pocahontas, IL, died Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Hillsboro Rehab & Health Care Center.

She was born, December 28, 1927 to Frank and Lola (nee Zeller) Rey in Pocahontas, IL. On June 15, 1945, she married Earl Potts in Tupelo, MS. They enjoyed 53 wonderful years together.

Opal loved music and dancing. She enjoyed traveling and was the map reader and co-pilot for her husband. If the wheels were rolling, Opal was going. Even in her later years, she would take the bus to visit with family and friends. Opal attended Mass with her granddaughter, until she was no longer able. Opal loved to visit people and loved when company would come to visit her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lola Rey; husband, Earl Potts; daughter, Mary Lee Potts; Siblings, Odel Rey, Mary Heilig; grandson, Rodney Potts.

Opal is survived by her children, Stanley Potts, Sorento, IL, Steve Potts, Vandalia, IL, Georgia (Steve) Erickson, Ocean View, HI, Don Potts, Tampa, FL, Dallas (Cindy) Potts, Smithboro, IL, Joe (Pam) Potts, Smithboro, IL; grandchildren, Michael, Douglas, Stacey, Stephanie, Emily, Mary, Darrel, Valerie, Donovan, Jessica, Amy, Andrea, Jennifer; great grandchildren, thirteen; great great-grandchildren, seven; several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Donor’s Choice.

Visitation: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 4:00 to 6:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Memorial Service: Thursday, February 4, 2021, 6:00 pm, Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL

Interment: at a later date

Meridith Funeral Home, Pocahontas, IL.