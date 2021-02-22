Ronald E. Hoover, 77, of Edwardsville, died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born August 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, the son of Charles R. and Lucille, nee Books, Hoover and they preceded him in death. He married Donna Kaye Brown June 11, 1976 in Granite City and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2019.

Mr. Hoover was an insurance investigator for 37 years with State Farm and 12 years for area law firms. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Ron enjoyed golfing and officiating basketball games.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Hope Rescue and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

