Roselyn M. “Rosie” Altman, 77, of New Baden, passed away suddenly and unexpectantly Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon.

She was born on November 16, 1943 in Breese, the daughter of Harry and Irene, nee Knobeloch, Krausz. She married Ronald G. “Ron” Altman October 12, 1963 at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2000.

Rosie is survived by her daughters, Lisa Luitjohan (Ed Robinson) and Stacy Robben (fiancé Tony Lischka); grandchildren, Brad Luitjohan, Becky (Kyle) Skelton, Lindsey (fiancé, Benjamin Klutenkamper) Mueller, Nathaniel Robben, and Lucas Robben; great-grandchildren, Parker, Payton, Allie, Aliya, Eli, Levi, Lincoln; a sister, Dorothy Schanz of Mascoutah; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Krausz of Granite City; numerous nieces and nephews, and special friend, Harry Gilomen.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Clinton, Richard, and Ralph Krausz; sisters, Helen Mueller, Violet Schroeder, Blanche Rensing, and Carol Schlechte; sister-in-law, Sharon Krausz; and brothers-in-law, Roy Mueller, Harold Schroeder, Cornelius Rensing, Vernon Schanz, and Gerald Schlechte.

Mrs. Altman was a devoted member of Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden and drove for Western Clinton County Senior Services’ Meals on Wheels.

She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and a daily crossword and jumble puzzle solver. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and many friends and family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden with Rev. Stephen Stark officiating. In life Rosie gave abundant love, and in her death, she gave the gift of life by donating her organs. At her request, she was cremated.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at 10 am until time of services at Zion United Church of Christ in New Baden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ and will be received at the church or Nordike Funeral Home, 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.