Russel Harold Nolan, age 90, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 in Chattanooga, TN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Young Funeral Home in Greenville. Friends may call Saturday after 12 PM. Please wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to Brown Cemetery.

On line condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net.