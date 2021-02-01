Wayne Dothager, age 91 of Godfrey, Illinois, passed away early Saturday morning, January 30, 2021 at Belleville Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Greenville Free Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the Church. Interment will follow in Noffsinger Cemetery. Military honors by the Mulberry Grove American Legion Post 1180. Rev. Mark Scandrett will be officiating. Memorials may be made to the Emmanuel Free Methodist Church and Durley Camp.

Donald Wayne, the son of Erveen Talmadge and Elsie Farrell (Dunn) Dothager, was born April 13, 1929 in Macon County, Illinois outside of Decatur, Illinois. The family moved to the Pittsburg, Illinois area when Wayne was young. He attended the local school and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1946.

Wayne served our country in the United States Army. He enlisted January of 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1952. He worked for Illinois Bell for 43 years, as a lineman. Wayne retired in 1991. He enjoyed gardening in retirement but most of all spending time with his grand and great-grandchildren.

Wayne and Doris Ann (Rose) were united in marriage on November 27, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri. They have enjoyed 63 years of marriage. Also surviving are their 3 children: Dr. Douglas Dothager and his wife Cathy of Belleville, Illinois, Steve Dothager and his wife Kayleen of Brighton, Illinois and Marsha Disch and her husband Dave of Greenville, Illinois. Loving grandfather of 9: Dr. Matthew Dothager, Rachel Dothager, Sarah Caroleo and husband Michael, Rebekah Simmonds and husband Dr. Alex, Aaron Disch, Jordan Disch and Amy Thomas and husband Jacob, Jessica Koele and husband Jason and Emily McAfee and husband Eric. He was also the great-grandfather to: Emerson, Everett, Elaina and Eilah. Also surviving is a sister-in-law Kay Dothager of Vandalia, Illinois.

Preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lois Clark, Harold Dothager and Marilyn Branham.