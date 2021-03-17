Andrew A. “Andy” Huelsmann, age 88, of Breese, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, surrounded by his children.

He was born March 30, 1932 on his family farm in Breese to the late Joseph and Laura, nee Holtgrave, Huelsmann.

He was joined in holy matrimony to his beloved wife Irene, nee Fehrmann, Huelsmann on August 31, 1955 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Bartelso. She preceded him in death on August 13, 2011, as well as his son Mikel “Mike” Huelsmann; grandson, Lee Andrew Williamson; great-granddaughter, Everleigh Heider; siblings, Ralph (Helen) Huelsmann, Pat (Wally) Guest, and Daniel Huelsmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, August and Irene, nee Hilmes, Fehrmann; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Al Mourlam, Paul Fehrmann, Betsy (Joe) Hempen, Cletus “Buck” Fehrmann, Auggie Fehrmann, Frances “Hap” Peters, Marty Wellinghoff, Rita (Ken) Dressel, and Tom Holtgrave.

Andy is survived by his children, Marcia (Cliff) Williamson of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Gary Huelsmann of Breese, Craig (Joyce) Huelsmann of Breese, Beth (Darren) Wise of Breese, Tona Glarner of Warson Woods, MO, and Jodi (Kyle) Klingenberg of Okawville; daughter-in-law, Mary K. “Kathy” Huelsmann of Breese; grandchildren, Kelly and Tyler Williamson, Ellen and John Huelsmann, Daniel “DJ” (Natalie) Huelsmann, Chelsi (fiancé Joe Beimfohr) and Chase Huelsmann, Allyson and Carlee Wise, Cole and Reed Glarner, Kylie, Lilly, and AJ Klingenberg; step- grandchildren, Keith (Thera) and Kyle (Sadie) Maue; great-grandchildren, Norah and Ella Huelsmann, Jaxton and Arden Heider, and Graylon Beimfohr; step-great-grandchildren, Teeka and Jaylee Maue; dearest friend, Julie Detmer of Breese and her children, Jackie (Jim) Sprehe of Germantown, Jill (Jeff) Dorries of O’Fallon, and John (Joline) Schlueter of Bartelso; siblings, Marcella (Tony) Timmermann and Aurelia “Rite” Mourlam all of Breese; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jeanette Huelsmann of Breese, Willene Fehrmann of Highland, Pat Fehrmann of Breese, Grace Fehrmann of Breese, Frank Peters of Carlyle, Tony (Cheryl) Fehrmann of Breese, Paul Wellinghoff of Alton, Cleo (Jack) Wilken of Bartelso, Thom Fehrmann of Urbana, and Theda (Severin Wellinghoff) Fehrmann of Newburgh, IN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Andy was a veteran of the United States Army serving 1953-1954 during the Korean War in the 5th Armored Division. It was a formative experience, and led to many hours of storytelling for the rest of his life. He was a man of many trades, dedicating most of his professional life to carpentry and the Centennial Family Farm. He served as a Union Carpenter for Rehkemper and Sons, and later retired at Poettker Construction as a Superintendent.

Andy was a dedicated member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, which included The Holy Name Society and various committees. He served on the St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery Board, Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, and the Breese American Legion Post 252. Andy volunteered for many years conducting restorations for his church as well as at Camp Ondessonk. He dedicated his time to building 22 homes for Habitat for Humanity.

Andy began as a volunteer fireman in 1961, and went on to become Trustee and President of the Breese Fire Protection District for 40 years, dedicating a total of 57 years to continuous fire service. In his free time, Andy enjoyed woodcrafts, mainly making gifts for friends and family, fishing, going for rides in his antique car and tractor, but above all, spending time with his family.

His legacy includes a long list of admirers and friends who looked up to him and respected him for his wisdom, his honesty, and his unwavering efforts to be fair. He set an example for many, especially within his own family, as a person who did right by others, helped wherever and however he could, and donated his time and effort to charitable causes.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle presiding. Interment with full military honors will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery, Breese.

Visitation will be Friday, March 19, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, social distancing, please keep your visit brief. Mass will be limited to 95 people. For those not able to attend mass, it will be live streamed through the Moss Funeral Home Facebook page and everyone is invited to attend the committal service at St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or Mater Dei Catholic High School Building Trades and will be received at the funeral home or by mail Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th , Breese, IL 62230.

The Breese Fire Department will visit the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. followed by the Breese American Legion at 7:00 p.m. and the Breese Knights of Columbus at 7:15 p.m. all Friday evening.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com