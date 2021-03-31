Beth Ann Wellen, 67, of New Baden, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland. She was born October 19, 1953 in Belleville, the daughter of Jerome C. and Virginia, nee Streb, Wellen.

Beth is survived by her son, Cameron Netemeyer of New Baden; and a nephew, Darren Isaacs.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Susan Isaacs; and a nephew, Timothy Isaacs.

Ms. Wellen was a cook at Aviston Terrace. She was a member of St. George Parish in New Baden.

There will be no services.

Memorials may be made to Aviston Terrace and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home 15 E. Hanover St., New Baden, IL 62265 who is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.