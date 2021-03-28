Betty J. Blumberg, age 85 of Marine, IL, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1936, in Saint Jacob, IL, the daughter of William and Sarah (nee Seitz) Porter.

On Sunday, October 25, 1959, she married Harold R. Blumberg at the E & R Church – St. Jacob, IL, who survives.

She was a member of United Church of Christ of Marine, Marine, IL; the UCC of Marine Quilters and Women’s Guild; HCE Home/Community/Education (formerly Madison County Extension & Home Education).

Mrs. Blumberg was born and raised on the family farm outside of St. Jacob, IL. She graduated from St. Jacob High School in 1954. She worked at various jobs until marriage, when she moved to Marine, IL. She was a homemaker and the bookkeeper for the family business. She was very active in her church, the Women’s Guild, arranging funeral luncheons and quilting. She enjoyed her grandchildren, helping with 4-H and being a judge at the Madison County Fair.

Survivors include:

Husband – Harold R. “HR” Blumberg, Sr., Marine, IL

Son – Harold R. Blumberg, Jr., Marine, IL

Son – James W. (Tammy) Blumberg, Marine, IL

Granddaughter – Jessica L. (Travis) Horner, Marine, IL

Granddaughter – Jennifer L. (Eric) Rinkel, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandchild – Maverick Horner , Marine, IL

Sister In-Law – Shirley Porter, Highland, IL

Sister In-Law – Dolores (Charels) Schwend, Marine, IL

Sister In-Law – Marlene Blumberg, Alhambra, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – William Alexander Porter

Mother – Sarah Porter (nee Seitz)

Brother – Charles Porter

Brother – Edwin Porter

Sister – Marian S. Porter

Sister In-Law – Lorette Porter

Brother In-Law – Eldon Blumberg.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Church of Christ of Marine or American Diabetes Assoc..