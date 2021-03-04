Betty June Lagant, age 90, of Greenville passed away, Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1 PM at Campground Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after 11 AM at Young Funeral Home. Please remember to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The maximum number of people in the funeral home will be limited to 50. Memorial contributions are suggested to Campground Cemetery.

Betty was born June 21, 1930 in Pawnee, Illinois to Lionel and Rhoda (Stewart) Sanders. She married Evert Lagant on January 17, 1949 and they raised four children on the family dairy farm south of Greenville. She remained on the farm since being widowed in 1988.

In the following years she stayed very busy with her house cleaning jobs, attending Calvary Temple Church and especially visiting with the 20+ group of coffee drinking ladies at the Greenville Hardees.

She is survived by her children Beverly (Ron) Stilt of Greenville, IL, Larry (Linda) Lagant of Greenville, IL, and Judy (Gary) Laurent of Butler, IL. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristy, Steven, Daniel, and James along with her great grandchildren Olivia, Hannah, Grace and Callen. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son Ron Lagant, siblings Pearly, Inez, Estle, and Helen.

