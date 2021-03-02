Carl A. Rakers, age 83, of Jamestown, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family and was just one week shy of his 84th birthday.

He was born March, 8 1937, a son of the late Frank and Bertha, nee Huelsmann, Rakers. He married Elizabeth Trame on September 17, 1957 and they later divorced. He married Joan, nee Williams, Langenhorst on February 28, 1998 and she preceded him in death on October 27, 2017.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Buddy Langenhorst; siblings Bert (Sylvia) Rakers, Jean (Don) Mueller, Jerry (Dolly) Rakers, Marcel Rakers, Maurice Rakers, Bob Rakers, Dennis Rakers; brothers-in-law Bob Gerstner and James Hollenkamp.

Carl is survived by his six children, Glen (Nira Ballantini) Rakers, Mary Kay (Lloyd) Schrage, Tom (Michell) Rakers, Mike (Jill) Rakers, Mark Rakers, and Patty (Duane) Zurliene; four step-children, Tina (Patrick) Harris, Greg (Diane) Gibson, Scott (Kelly) Langenhorst, and Dana (Jason) Chesnek; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother Virgil (Beverly) Rakers, sisters Ruth Gerstner, Betty (Leonard) Voss, and Mary (Larry) Howell; in-laws Steve (MaryAnn) Frazier, Brenda (Wayne) Kruger, Stanley (Brigette) Williams, Pat (Gary) Korte, Darlene (Pete) Kuhlmann, and Stan (Mary) Williams; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Carl retired from Weis & Schrage Construction as a carpenter after many years and some of his other jobs included truck driving, farming, and maintenance at the St. Rose school. He was a member of the Jamestown Jammers and enjoyed riding horses, wagon rides, playing guitar and accordion, singing, euchre, and camping.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to a Charity of Donor’s Choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.