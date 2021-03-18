Carol Joan Voss, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center in Greenville, IL.

Mrs. Voss was born in Keyesport on November 4, 1947, a daughter of Julius and Bertha (nee Knutt) Rosenbaum. She married Michael Voss and he survives in Beckemeyer.

In addition to her husband Michael, Carol is also survived by her children – Renee Henkel and husband Kent of Pocahontas, Julie Benhoff and husband Roy of Swansea, Andy Hellige and wife Cateri of Breese, and Nicole Voss of Beckemeyer; her grandchildren – Lance Hellige, Amber Wade and husband Brandon, Kristin Schmitz and husband Brandon, Kurt Wilson, Carson Hellige, Makenna Hellige, Brayden Karkoski, and James Guthrie; and her great grandchildren – Liam, Gabriella, Ashlyn, Trent, Leah, Leland, William, Xavier, Kamari, and Kaheim.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson – Jensen Voss.

Carol was happiest when she was spending time with her family. She loved finding deals at garage sales, watching classic movies, and soap operas. Carol worked in housekeeping at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland for 45 years.

A Memorial Service will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery near Keyesport. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Due to COVID-19, restrictions will be followed. Masks and social distancing are required, and please keep your visit brief. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Voss are suggested to Vitas Hospice. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.