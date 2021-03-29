Dolores J. Langenhorst

Dolores J., nee Rakers, Langenhorst, age 91, of Beaver Prairie, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021 at her home.

She was born December 27, 1929 in Aviston, a daughter of the late Bernard “Ben” and Gertrude, nee Hellmann, Rakers. Dolores married Vincent F. Langenhorst on September 21, 1948 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston and he preceded her in death on November 18, 2003.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death her grandsons John Kleber and Gary Huels; great-grandson Fulton Schwierjohn; sons-in-law Eldon Gaffner and Tom Isaak; brothers Ben (Clara) Rakers, Tony (Leona) Rakers, Al (Rita) Rakers, and Charles (Delores) Rakers; sisters Sally (Robert) Haselhorst, Annie (Vince) Kalmer, and Rita (Victor) Kalmer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law David Heimann, Walter Toennies, Ben (Leona) Langenhorst, Clarence “John” Langenhorst, Wilbert “Whip” Langenhorst, Marie (Ray) Beer, Sophia (Ben) Pingsterhaus, and Lavern (Agnes) Wobbe.

Dolores is survived by her children, Leon B. (Shirley) Langenhorst of St. Rose, Arlene (Jack) Cassady of Versailles, Mary Gaffner of Pocahontas, Trudy (Dave Rottmann) Langenhorst of Highland, Helen (Lester) Huels of Carlyle, Sharon (Jeff Carroll) Kauling of Carlyle, Alice (Don) Schwierjohn of Breese, Vincent W. Langenhorst of Beaver Prairie, Douglas (Angeles) Langenhorst of Madrid, Spain, Barbara (David) Hempen of Carlyle, and Michael Langenhorst of Beaver Prairie; twenty-six grandchildren; forty-four great-grandchildren; brother Jim (Marilyn) Rakers of Aviston; sisters Johanna Heimann of Fairview Heights and Julie Toennies of New Baden; sister-in-law Bernadette Langenhorst of Germantown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores was a member of St. Felicitas Catholic Church and Ladies Sodality in Beaver Prairie. She was a lifelong homemaker and dairy farmer, and the greatest “Mom” anyone could have asked for. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, cards, slot machines, canning, and in her younger years, quilting. Above all, she cherished every moment with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always very fond of her dog “Boots”.

Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese with Fr. George Mauck presiding and Deacon Charles Litteken and Deacon John Hempen concelebrating.

Interment will follow at St. Felicitas Cemetery in Beaver Prairie.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Felicitas Catholic Church, Residential Hospice, or Comfort at Home and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th, Breese, IL 62230 who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.