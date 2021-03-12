Doris A. Elling, age 73 of Carlyle, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Mrs. Elling was born on October 31, 1947, in Breese, Illinois, a daughter of the late Herschel “Doc” and Mildred (nee Edwards) Wells. She married Raymond Elling in 1993 and he survives in Carlyle.

In addition to her husband Ray, Doris is also survived by her children – Scott Sunga (Randi), Ryan Sunga (Kristi) , Steven Sunga-Smith (Ricky Sunga-Smith), and Joshua Sunga (April); a step-daughter – April Lynn Blackwell; her grandchildren – Eric (Luisa), Riley, Emily, Kenadie, Frehley, and Anastasia; her step-grandchildren – Nathanial, Madeline, Brittany, and Ashley; and her in-laws – Kay Wells, Irene and Val Theising, Margie and Larry Grapperhaus, and Dot and Joe Cunningham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a step-son – Nathan Lee Elling; and a brother – Don Wells.

Doris loved Carlyle and was passionate about helping her community thrive. She was actively involved in many city roles, including the Case-Halsted Library Board and the Carlyle City Park Board. Doris was a member of St. Mary’s Church.

Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Please wear a mask and refrain from close contact. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck presiding. Seating at church will be limited to 150 and everyone will be required to wear a mask. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Carlyle.

Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Elling are suggested to St. Mary’s Church, Case-Halstead Public Library, or to the Carlyle Parks Department. Memorials will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, PO Box 276, Carlyle, IL 62231.

